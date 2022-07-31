ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs South Africa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd T20I ENG vs SA match, July 31 in Southampton 7:00 pm IST

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s third T20I match between England and South Africa: A 41-run victory against South Africa in the first T20I offered England a golden chance to seal the series in Cardiff. But the hosts squandered the chance to wrap things up in the penultimate fixture after enduring a 58-run defeat. The series-deciding third match of the series will now be played on Sunday. The crucial final match is scheduled to be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

A series win against the Proteas will be a memorable victory for England’s newly-appointed skipper Jos Buttler. Victory in Southampton will help Buttler in earning his first series triumph after being appointed as England cricket team’s white-ball captain.

Previously, the Buttler-led English team were defeated by India in both the ODI and T20I series.

England and South Africa were previously involved in a three-match ODI series. Though the encounter did not produce a result as it ended 1-1 after the last game was called off due to rain.

Ahead of the third T20I match between England and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for England vs South Africa third T20I match.

ENG vs SA Live Streaming

The third T20I match between England and South Africa is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs SA Match Details

The ENG vs SA third T20I match will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, July 31, at 7:00 pm IST.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

