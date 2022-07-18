ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs South Africa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for tomorrow’s first ODI ENG vs SA match, July 19, Riverside Ground, Durham, 5:30 pm IST

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s first ODI match between South Africa and England:

England and South Africa are set for a faceoff in the first of the three-match ODI series in Durham on July 19. England come into the contest after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the home ODI series against India. South Africa, on the other hand, will be playing their first ODI match since March this year. The Proteas suffered a humiliating 2-1 defeat at hands of Bangladesh at home. South Africa will make a comeback to international ODIs with a win, and England will be eager to get back to the winning momentum. While the bowling created chances for England against India, their batting has been disappointing, to say the least. England’s top order failed to give a good start and the team struggled to get over the early jolts.

Barring the third and final match, England failed to cross the 250-run mark in the ODI series. England’s disappointing batting performance in the series also included a major collapse in the first ODI.

England was bundled up for 110 in just 25.2 overs as Jasprit Bumrah delivered his career-best figures of 6 for 19. Four of the top 6 English batters were dismissed for ducks and barring skipper Buttler and David Willey, no other batter could cross the 20-run mark

Ahead of the first ODI match between England and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for England vs South Africa match.

ENG vs SA Live Streaming

The match between England and South Africa is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs SA Match Details

The ENG vs SA match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham, on Tuesday, July 19, at 5:30 pm IST.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Wicketkeepers: : Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Joe Root

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali,

Bowlers: Macro Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Reece Topley

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

South Africa : Keshav Maharaj (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

