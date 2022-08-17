ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs South Africa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday’s 1st Test match, August 17, Lord’s in London 3:30 pm IST

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s first Test match between England and South Africa: South Africa will be determined to keep their lead in World Test Championship standings intact as they are set to face England in the first Test match on Wednesday. The opening match of the series will be played at the Lord’s in London.

South Africa, under the leadership of Dean Elgar, have been in superb form in Test cricket. The Proteas have managed to win seven matches in their last 10 Test encounters. South Africa currently occupy top spot in the World Test Championship standings with a point percentage of 71.43.

England, on the other hand, also enjoyed a terrific run after Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took control of the side. The duo took charge of the team at a time when England had just one win in their kitty after playing 17 Test matches. But the results changed soon after Stokes and McCullum appeared in the scene. England have now four wins in as many Tests under the leadership of Stokes and coaching of McCullum.

Ahead of the first Test match between England and South Africa here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for England vs South Africa first Test match.

ENG vs SA Live Streaming

The first Test match between England and South Africa is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs SA Match Details

The ENG vs SA first Test match will be played at the Lord’s in London on Wednesday, August 17, at 3:30 pm IST.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes

Batsmen: Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: James Anderson, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi



England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

