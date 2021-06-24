ENG vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Online

World Number 1 side, England will look to seal the series three-match T20I when they take on Sri Lanka in the second match in Cardiff on Thursday, June 24. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST.England registered an eight-wicket stunning win in the first T20I against the Islanders at the same venue. Sri Lanka opted to bat first and could manage to score only 129 runs with Dasun Shanaka playing a sublime knock of 50 runs. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid led the English bowling attack as they picked two wickets each.

The Three Lions’ wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler led the chase with a fluent, unbeaten 68-runs off 55 balls,while Jason Roy (36) added a quick 80 for the opening wicket. Buttler’s heroics with the bat earned him the Man of the Match award and helped his home side lead the T20I series 1-0.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I, Eoin Morgan-led side will be favourites as they are likely to win and seal the series comprehensively. Meanwhile with the series on the line, the Kusal Perera-led side will hope to lift their game.

When will the 2nd T20I matchEngland (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Thursday, June 24.

Where will the 2nd T20I match England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The match will be played at the Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff.

What time will the 2nd T20I match England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I matchEngland (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The match will be broadcasted on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I matchEngland (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The live streaming for all matches of the England vs Sri Lanka series is available on SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs SL 2nd T20I, England probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

ENG vs SL 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against England: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (C, WK), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Sliva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

