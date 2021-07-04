ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Online

England and Sri Lanka are all set to square off against each other for the last time in the ongoing limited-overs tour. The two teams will lock horns with each other in the last One Day International of the three-match series. The high-profile game will be played on July 4, Sunday at 03:30 pm IST at the County Ground in Bristol.

England have already won the ODI series, courtesy of two whirlwind performances by Chris Woakes and Sam Curran. The first ODI match saw Woakes picking four wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 1.8. On the back of the exceptional performance by the speedster, England registered a victory by five wickets.

In the second One Day International, Curran was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts as they defeated the visitors by eight wickets. Curran took a five-wicket haul to stop Sri Lanka at a mere score of 241 in their 50 overs.

Entering the third One Day International, Sri Lanka will be hoping for redemption to save themselves from another series whitewash. The ENG vs SL 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM, IST on Sunday, July 04.

When will the 3rd ODI England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, July 04.

Where will the 3rd ODI England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

What time will the 3rd ODI England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka will be televised on Sony Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV application.

ENG vs SL 3rd ODI, England probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood

ENG vs SL 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against England: Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Binura Fernando

