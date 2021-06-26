ENG vs SL 3rd T20I at the Rose Bowl Southampton: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for England vs Sri Lanka

ENG vs SL Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads:

The third and last T20I match of the three-match series between England and Sri Lanka will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Eoin Morgan-led England have been a better unit throughout this series, with their bowling unit rising to the occasion. England have already won the series and will aim for a whitewash when they next face Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will play to save their pride and finish the series on a positive note.

ENG vs SL schedule

The 3rd T20I between ENG vs SL match is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST.

ENG vs SL Weather Forecast

The temperature in Southampton will hover between 9-19 degrees Celsius. There are 2 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 96 per cent.

ENG vs SL 2021, ENG vs SL Live Streaming Details

The match between England vs Sri Lanka will be televised on Sony six. It could also be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

ENG vs SL Pitch Report

The Southampton pitch is going to be a batting paradise. However, the pacers will be able to extract some swing. The spinners could come into the play in the middle overs. On this wicket, 160 should be a good total for defending.

ENG vs SL Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (11 matches - ENG 7 | SL 4 | N/R 0)

England and Sri Lanka have faced each other 11 times in the T20Is, with ENG taking 7 games while SL have emerged victorious on 4 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

England won by five wickets

England won by eight wickets

England won by 30 runs

England won by eight wickets

England won by 10 runs

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- D Malan

Vice-Captain- J Bairstow

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: K Perera, J Bairstow

Batsmen: L Livingstone, K Mendis, E Morgan, D Malan

All-rounders: W Hasaranga

Bowlers: A Rashid, I Udana, M Wood, D Chameera

ENG vs SL Probable XIs:

England predicted playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali/David Willey and Mark Wood

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando/Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya and Binura Fernando

