ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st ODI match, June 29, 03:30 PM IST

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between England and Sri Lanka: The Sri Lanka cricket team has invited criticism from all over the cricket fraternity due to their horrendous performance in the just-concluded T20I series against England. The Three Lions delivered an all-round performance in three T20 Internationals as they clean swept the visiting Sri Lanka team by 3-0.

After a torrid run in T20Is, Sri Lanka will be hoping to turn the tables in their favor in One Day Internationals. The first ODI of the three-match series between the two teams is scheduled to be played on June 29, Tuesday, at 03:30 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Though Sri Lanka will be desperate to get off the mark, it won’t be easy considering they haven’t produced any significant performances in the 50-over format in the recent past.

The island nation is languishing at the ninth position in the ODI team rankings by ICC while England are proudly sitting at fourth place.

Ahead of the match between England and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SL Telecast

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcasted on Sony Six channel in India.

ENG vs SL Live Streaming

The match between ENG vs SL is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV application.

ENG vs SL Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 29 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The game will start at 03:30 PM IST.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jason Roy

Vice-Captain- Sam Curran

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Oshada Fernando

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera

ENG vs SL Probable XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

