ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s England vs Sri Lanka 2021, 2nd ODI, July 1, 5:30 PM IST Thursday

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka: The Kennington Oval in London will host the second One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on July 1, Thursday at 5:30 PM IST. Sri Lanka’s batting unit emerged as a big disappointment for the visitors as they lost the first ODI by five wickets.

Though skipper Kusal Perera and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga showed signs of brilliance with the willow, no other batsmen took the responsibility of scoring runs. Thus, Sri Lanka collapsed at 185 runs within 42.3 overs with Perera being the highest run-scorer with 73 runs. Chris Woakes and David Willey were the architects behind Sri Lanka’s batting woes as they picked four and three wickets respectively.

Chasing 186, England received a few hiccups. However, Joe Root played a sensible inning of 79 runs to take his team home. England will start the second ODI as clear favorites. However, Sri Lanka will fancy causing an upset for the hosts to level the series.

Ahead of the match between England and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SL Telecast

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcast on Sony Six channel in India.

ENG vs SL Live Streaming

The match between ENG vs SL is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV website and SonyLIV App.

ENG vs SL Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 01 at the Kennington Oval in London. The game will start at 05:30 PM IST.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Joe Root

Vice-Captain - Kusal Perera

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, David Willey, Adil Rashid

ENG vs SL Probable XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Binura Fernando

