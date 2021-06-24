ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd T20I match, June 24, 11:00 PM IST

England vs Sri Lanka Dream11, ENG vs SL Dream11 Latest Update, ENG vs SL Dream11 Win, ENG vs SL Dream11 App, ENG vs SL Dream11 2021, ENG vs SL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, ENG vs SL Dream11 Live Streaming

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between England and Sri Lanka:

After producing a stunning affair in the first T20 International, England will square off against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series. The highly-anticipated clash between the two sides is scheduled to be played on June 24, Thursday, at 11:00 PM IST at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The first T20I between England and Sri Lanka saw the hosts completely outplaying the Sri Lanka side. England delivered an all-round performance as they registered a convincing win by eight wickets. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka could score only 129 runs with Dasun Shanaka playing a sublime knock of 50 runs. For England, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid led the bowling attack as they picked two wickets each.

Chasing 130, England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was at his fluent best with the willow. The 30-year-old added 68 runs to the scoreboard in 55 balls to win the Man of the Match award and help England lead the T20I series by 1-0. Entering the second T20 International, England will be favorites as they are likely to hammer the Sri Lankan side again with their comprehensive performance.

Ahead of the match between England and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SL Telecast

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcasted on Sony Six channel in India.

ENG vs SL Live Streaming

The match between ENG vs SL is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV application.

ENG vs SL Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 24 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain- Sam Curran

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Jason Roy, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

ENG vs SL Probable XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w/c), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

