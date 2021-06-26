ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For 3rd T20I: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, England vs Sri Lanka 2021, June 26, 7:00 PM IST Saturday

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I Match between England vs Sri Lanka: England will square off against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I of a three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. The match is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm (IST). After two back to back losses at the hands of England, Sri Lanka will look for better performance when they next face the Eoin Morgan led outfit on Saturday.

England have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the ongoing series and will aim for a whitewash in the last match of the series. England won the tournament opener by eight wickets after Sri Lanka posted a paltry total of 129 for seven in their quota of 20 overs. The English team changed down the target with ease in 17.1 overs with eight wickets to spare.

England won the second game of the series by five wickets via the DLS method.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I match between England and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SL Telecast

The 3rd T20I match between England and Sri Lanka will be televised on Sony six.

ENG vs SL Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I match between England and Sri Lanka can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

ENG vs SL Match Details

The 3rd T20I match between ENG vs SL will be played on Saturday, June 26 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. The game will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dawid Malan

Vice-Captain - Jonny Bairstow

Suggested Playing XI for the 3rd T20I between ENG and SL

Wicketkeepers: K Perera, J Bairstow

Batsmen: L Livingstone, K Mendis, E Morgan, D Malan

All-rounders: W Hasaranga

Bowlers: A Rashid, I Udana, M Wood, D Chameera

ENG vs SL Probable XIs

England predicted playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali/David Willey and Mark Wood

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando/Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya and Binura Fernando

