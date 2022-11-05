ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, T20 World Cup 2022

England and Sri Lanka will face off in a blockbuster Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on November 5. Jos Buttler-led England are coming into this match after registering a thumping victory against New Zealand in their last match. Therefore, England will fancy their chances against Sri Lanka on Saturday. This is a high-stakes match for England as a defeat will see them get eliminated from the World Cup. But Sri Lanka are no pushovers.

The Asian champions don’t have any chance of progressing to the semi-finals and have nothing to lose. So fans are expecting Dasun Shanaka and Co to play fearlessly and cause an upset on Saturday. The match might very well be decided by who wins the battle between England’s openers and the Sri Lanka bowlers. Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be played on November 5.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on November 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Maheesh Theekshana, Adil Rashid

ENG vs SL Probable Playing XIs

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

