ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Sri Lanka, November 1, 7:30 pm IST Monday

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Sri Lanka: England will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the 29th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the upcoming encounter between the two sides. The Eoin Morgan-led side defeated reigning champions West Indies, Bangladesh and Australia in emphatic fashion to close in on semi-final berth in the ongoing showpiece event.

On the contrary, after winning their opening game against Bangladesh, Dasun Shanaka’s men succumbed to back-to-back defeats against Australia and South Africa. They will have to take maximum points from this contest to keep their qualification hopes alive in the tournament.

Ahead of today’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka.

ENG vs SL Live Streaming

England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs SL Match Details

The match between England and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, November 1 at 07:30 pm IST.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders: Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Wanindu Hasaranga

ENG vs SL Probable XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara

