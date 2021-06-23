ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st T20I match, June 23, 11:00 PM IST

England vs Sri Lanka Dream11, ENG vs SL Dream11 Latest Update, ENG vs SL Dream11 Win, ENG vs SL Dream11 App, ENG vs SL Dream11 2021, ENG vs SL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, ENG vs SL Dream11 Live Streaming

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between England and Sri Lanka:

England will square off against Sri Lanka in the first T20 International of the three-match series. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on June 23, Wednesday, at 11:00 PM IST at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

England are the clear favorites to win the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The hosts last played a T20I series in March 2021 against India where they lost by 2-3. However, the English nation is a home bully and are expected to give a tough competition.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, aren’t enjoying an ideal outing in the shortest format of the game. The team lost their last four T20I series but will be hoping for a change of fortunes under the leadership of Kusal Perera.

Ahead of the match between England and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs SL Telecast

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcasted on Sony Six channel in India.

ENG vs SL Live Streaming

The match between ENG vs SL is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV application.

ENG vs SL Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 23 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain- Dawid Malan

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood

ENG vs SL Probable XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Sliva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

