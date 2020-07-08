Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rain Stoppage

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 July, 2020

1ST INN

Varmdo CC *

32/8 (7.0)

Varmdo CC
v/s
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Varmdo CC elected to bat

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team England vs West Indies 1st Test, Southampton – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 8, 2020

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG vs WI Dream11 Best Picks / ENG vs WI Dream11 Captain / ENG vs WI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 8, 2020, 12:14 PM IST
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team England vs West Indies 1st Test, Southampton – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 8, 2020

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction England vs West Indies 1st Test | As cricket returns post a pandemic break, we could be in for a pace barrage as both England and West Indies are set to go with pace heavy bowling attacks in the first Test in Southampton. West Indies fast-tracked Shannon Gabriel from the reserves to the main squad, indicating that they could play a four-man pace attack. Captain Jason Holder leads the way while the others will be Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, and Gabriel. West Indies have spin options in Rahkeen Cornwall and Roston Chase, and if they play a four-pace attack, only one of them could be in. That's likely to be Chase. There could be a toss-up between Jermaine Blackwood and Joshua da Silva for the middle-order slot. The latter, only 22 years, made a century and half-century in the intra-squad warm-up match and staked a claim. Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich suffered an injury scare but has been cleared to play.

ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Streaming Details

Live Telecast on Sony Network

Live Streaming on Sony LIV APP, JioTV

ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 1st Test Match Details

July 8– 3:30 PM IST from Ageas Bowl, in Southampton

ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 1st Test My Dream11 Team

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope (VICE CAPTAIN)

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jason Holder, Ben Stokes (C), Joe Denly

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Bowlers: JKemar Roach, Shanon Gabriel, James Anderson, Jofra Archer

ENG vs WI LIVE Ist TEST SCORE PREDICTED XIs | WEATHER REPORT | PITCH REPORT | 1st TEST PREVIEW | SERIES PREVIEW | HEAD TO HEAD STATS | LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

England Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood/Stuart Broad.

West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Follow @CricketNext for more

 

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
