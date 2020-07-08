ENG vs WI Dream11 Team England vs West Indies 1st Test, Southampton – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 8, 2020

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction England vs West Indies 1st Test | As cricket returns post a pandemic break, we could be in for a pace barrage as both England and West Indies are set to go with pace heavy bowling attacks in the first Test in Southampton. West Indies fast-tracked Shannon Gabriel from the reserves to the main squad, indicating that they could play a four-man pace attack. Captain Jason Holder leads the way while the others will be Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, and Gabriel. West Indies have spin options in Rahkeen Cornwall and Roston Chase, and if they play a four-pace attack, only one of them could be in. That's likely to be Chase. There could be a toss-up between Jermaine Blackwood and Joshua da Silva for the middle-order slot. The latter, only 22 years, made a century and half-century in the intra-squad warm-up match and staked a claim. Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich suffered an injury scare but has been cleared to play.
ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Streaming Details
Live Telecast on Sony Network
Live Streaming on Sony LIV APP, JioTV
ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 1st Test Match Details
July 8– 3:30 PM IST from Ageas Bowl, in Southampton
ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 1st Test My Dream11 Team
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope (VICE CAPTAIN)
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jason Holder, Ben Stokes (C), Joe Denly
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Bowlers: JKemar Roach, Shanon Gabriel, James Anderson, Jofra Archer
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
England Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood/Stuart Broad.
West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
