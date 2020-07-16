ENG vs WI Dream11 Team England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 16, 2020

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester | West Indies have always upped their game against England; they have now won four of their last six Tests against them. One more win, and they can pocket the Wisden series. What an achievement that will be for Jason Holder's men. West Indies last won in England in 1988.England improved their batting in the second innings and were on course for a match-saving or match-winning total but West Indies showed resilience in the final session of the fourth day, picking up five wickets to trigger a collapse from 249 for 3 to 278 for 8. It was a passage of play that Holder said was the most important for their victory. The same resilience was on display with the bat too; they were struggling at 27 for 3, apart from having lost opener John Campbell to an injury. That's when Jermaine Blackwood, along with Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich, led a fightback to help them chase 200. As with most victories, West Indies had multiple performers although Gabriel (with 9 wickets in the game) was the Man of the Match.
MATCH PREVIEW | PREDICTED XIs | WEATHER AND PITCH REPORT | WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH | ENG VS WI SERIES COVERAGE
ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming Details
Live Telecast on Sony Network
Live Streaming on Sony LIV APP, JioTV
ENG vs WI 2nd Test Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 2nd Test Match Details
July 16– 3:30 PM IST from Old Trafford, Manchester
ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 2nd Test My Dream11 Team
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jason Holder (VICE CAPTAIN), Ben Stokes (CAPTAIN), Roston Chase, Chirs Woakes
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Shanon Gabriel, Jofra Archer
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
England Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chirs Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad.
West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 16, 2020
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 16, 2020
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings