Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

0/0 (0.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Concluded

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

165/3 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

47/7 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC beat Amdocs CC by 118 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team 3rd Test - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG vs WI Dream11 Best Picks / ENG vs WI Dream11 Captain / ENG vs WI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
ENG vs WI Dream11 Team England vs West Indies 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction England vs West Indies 3rd Test | England has to make a tough call when picking the best seamers from six for the deciding Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford, starting Friday. England named its squad on Thursday, and delayed showing its hand by picking all six of its seamers, including Jofra Archer, who was dropped before the second Test for breaking health protocols through an unauthorized trip home. Archer’s misdeed — which also cost him extra isolation, a 15,000 pounds (USD 19,000) fine and a written warning — won’t be counted against him for the three fast bowling berths in the playing XI, England says. Archer, James Anderson and Mark Wood played in the first Test in Southampton, where the West Indies won by four wickets. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran played the second Test in Manchester, where England won last Monday by 113 runs and return on Friday. England has talked about planning for the future but coach Chris Silverwood said this week the prime goal is to win the series, so some egos will have to be bruised. Silverwood said the best three will be chosen and the three who miss out will know their place.

ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 3rd Test Live Streaming Details

Live Telecast on Sony Network

Live Streaming on Sony LIV APP, JioTV

ALSO READ: England vs West Indies 2020 3rd Test: Manchester Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

ENG vs WI 3rd Test Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 3rd Test Match Details

July 24– 3:30 PM IST from Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs WI England vs West Indies 3rd Test My Dream11 Team

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jason Holder (VICE CAPTAIN), Roston Chase, Ben Stokes (CAPTAIN)

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Shanon Gabriel, Jofra Archer\

ALSO READ: England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Manchester, Predicted XIs: Shai Hope Faces Axe, James Anderson Could Return

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shayne Moseley, Joshua de Silva, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph.

Follow @CricketNext for more

dream11Dream11 teameng vs WIENG vs WI Dream11ENG vs WI Dream11 predictionENG vs WI Dream11 teamENG vs WI Dream11 top picksENG vs WI live scoreENG vs WI ScorecardEngland vs West Indies 2020England vs West Indies 3rd TestEngland vs West Indies 3rd Test live scoreEngland vs West Indies 3rd Test live streamingEngland vs West Indies 3rd Test scorecardFantasy Tips

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more