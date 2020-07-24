ENG vs WI Dream11 Team 3rd Test - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction England vs West Indies 3rd Test | England has to make a tough call when picking the best seamers from six for the deciding Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford, starting Friday. England named its squad on Thursday, and delayed showing its hand by picking all six of its seamers, including Jofra Archer, who was dropped before the second Test for breaking health protocols through an unauthorized trip home. Archer’s misdeed — which also cost him extra isolation, a 15,000 pounds (USD 19,000) fine and a written warning — won’t be counted against him for the three fast bowling berths in the playing XI, England says. Archer, James Anderson and Mark Wood played in the first Test in Southampton, where the West Indies won by four wickets. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran played the second Test in Manchester, where England won last Monday by 113 runs and return on Friday. England has talked about planning for the future but coach Chris Silverwood said this week the prime goal is to win the series, so some egos will have to be bruised. Silverwood said the best three will be chosen and the three who miss out will know their place.
England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shayne Moseley, Joshua de Silva, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph.
