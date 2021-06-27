ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England Women vs India Women Live Streaming Online

Earlier this month, England Women and India Women entertained the viewers with a blistering match as they locked horns with each other in a lone Test match. The Test match between the two sides ended in a draw as India fought back fearlessly after a poor start. Following the Test match, India Women will square off against England Women in a three-match One Day series. The first One Day International between the two sides is scheduled to be played at 03:30 pm IST on June 27, Sunday at the County Ground in Bristol.

England Women are a force to reckon in the limited-overs format. Their last ODI series saw them defeating New Zealand Women in their own backyard. The hosts are likely to be disappointed with a draw in the Test fixture and will thus be eager to start the ODI series on a winning note. For the Three Lions, Heather Knight and Nat Sciver are expected to lead from the front.

India Women, on the other hand, have a relatively young and inexperienced squad. India didn’t experience an ideal outing in their last ODI series as they were defeated by South Africa at home. However, a good performance in the purest format will act as a morale booster for the team. Shafali Verma, who made headlines with his stunning performance in the Test, is likely to make her ODI debut on Sunday.

The ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 27.

When will the 1st ODI match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W) start?

The 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, June 27.

Where will the 1st ODI match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W) be played?

The match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

What time will the 1st ODI match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W)?

The three-match ODI series between England Women and India Women will be broadcasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 Hin India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W)?

The live streaming for all matches of the England Women vs India Women series is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI, England Women probable playing XI against India Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI, India Women probable playing XI against England Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami

