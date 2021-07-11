ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England Women vs India Women Live Streaming Online

After a rain-interrupted match in the first T20I, India Women will square off against England Women in the second T20 International on Sunday. The crucial game will be played at 07:00 pm IST on July 11, Sunday at the County Ground in Hove. This is a do-or-die match for the Indian side as England is leading the T20I series by 1-0.

The first T20 International saw India batting for just 8.4 overs and England winning the game by 18 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. The T20I commenced with the coin flipping in the favor of the visitors. Batting first, England smacked 177 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

Natalie Sciver produced a terrific show with the willow as she produced England’s fastest T20I fifty. The all-rounder smashed 55 runs off just 27 balls. Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowler for India as she returned with three wickets in her four overs.

The second innings saw India reeling at a score of 54 for three in 8.4 overs when the result was declared via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM, IST on Sunday, July 11.

When will the 2nd T20I match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, July 11.

Where will the 2nd T20I match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W) be played?

The match will be played at the County Ground in Hove.

What time will the 2nd T20I match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W) begin?

The match will begin at 07:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W)?

The three-match T20I series between England Women and India Women will be broadcasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W)?

The live streaming for all matches of the England Women vs India Women series is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I, England Women probable playing XI against India Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I, India Women probable playing XI against England Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

