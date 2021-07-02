ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England Women vs India Women Live Streaming Online

India Women will be playing for pride when they take the field against England Women in the third One Day International. The last One Day International of the three-match series between the two sides is scheduled to be played at 03:30 pm IST on July 03, Saturday at the New Road in Worcester.

After the lone Test match against India Women ended in a draw, England Women produced a whirlwind performance in the ODI series. The first One Day International between the two sides saw England winning the match by eight wickets as Tammy Beaumont and Natalie Sciver played two remarkable knocks of 87 and 74 runs, respectively.

The second ODI also saw something similar as the hosts scripted a victory by five wickets. This time, it was Kate Cross who led the attack as she took a five-wicket haul to stop India at a below-par score of 221.

As England has already clinched the ODI series by 2-0, India will be hoping to secure a victory in the last match to save themselves from a series whitewash.

The ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM, IST on Saturday, July 03.

When will the 3rd ODI match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W) start?

The 3rd ODI will be played on Saturday, July 03.

Where will the 3rd ODI match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W) be played?

The match will be played at the New Road in Worcester.

What time will the 3rd ODI match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W)?

The three-match ODI series between England Women and India Women will be broadcasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match England Women (ENG-W) vs India Women (IND-W)?

The live streaming for all matches of the England Women vs India Women series is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI, England Women probable playing XI against India Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross

ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI, India Women probable playing XI against England Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav

