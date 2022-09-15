IND-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Streaming, 3rd T20I: How to Watch India vs England 2022 Series Coverage on TV And Online

England Women and India Women will face-off in the high-stakes 3rd T20I of the ongoing T20I series on September 15. The three-match series is tantalizingly poised at 1-1 after India thrashed England in the second T20I in Derby. After getting outplayed in the 1st T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co bounced back in impressive fashion to win the previous match by 8 wickets. Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps to her name. Smriti Mandhana played a stellar knock of 79 runs off just 53 balls. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also got some runs under her belt. India will look to clinch the series by winning the series- decider at Bristol.

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli Might Take Retirement After T20 World Cup’

Meanwhile, England Women will look to make amends in the all-important 3rd T20I. Skipper Amy Jones would want a better showing from the openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt. Moreover, their team management will look to execute their plans against Smriti Mandhana. If England manages to dismiss the prolific southpaw early in the innings, then they can really trouble the Indian middle order.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played in Bristol, England.

What time will the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I match begin?

The 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women will begin at 11:00 pm IST, on September 15

Which TV channels will broadcast the ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I match?

The 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I match?

The 3rd T20I match between England Women and India Women will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

England Women and India Women Possible XIs

England Women Predicted Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(c) (wk), Maia Boucher, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Lauren Bell, Freya Davies

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Renuka Singh

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here