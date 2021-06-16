ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For England Women vs India Women 2021, One-off Test, June 16 3:30 pm IST

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s One-off Test Match between England Women vs India Women: Indian women’s all format tour of England will kick off on Wednesday with a one-off Test at the County Ground in Bristol. The match is scheduled to take place between June 16 and June 19. The Heather Knight-led side was last seen in action in March when they toured New Zealand for a three-match ODIs and as many T20Is. The English team won the ODI series 2-1 and blanked the White Ferns in the shortest format of the game.

England last played a Test match against Australia in 2019 and the match ended in a draw.

On the other hand, India women are coming into this series after losing to South Africa women 1-4 in five-match ODIs and 1-2 in three-match T20I series at home earlier this year.

India last played a Test match in 2014 against South Africa. India had won that game by an innings 34 runs.

Ahead of the contest between England Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-W vs IND-W Telecast

The match between ENG-W vs IND-W will be televised on the Sony Sports Network.

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The match between ENG-W vs IND-W can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

ENG-W vs IND-W Match Details

The match will take place between June 16 and June 19 in Bristol. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

ENG-W vs IND-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Heather Knight, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Fran Wilson

All-Rounders: Natalie Sciver and Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shurbsole and Poonam Yadav

ENG-W vs IND-W probable playing XI:

India predicted playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Tanya Bhatia(wk), Jhulan Goswami, Punam Yadav and Ekta Bisht.

England predicted playing XI: Amy Jones(wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shurbsole, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone and Natasha Farrant.

