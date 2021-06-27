ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st ODI match, June 27, 03:30 pm IST

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between England Women and India Women: After producing a cracking of a game in the lone Test match, India Women will square off against England Women in the three-match ODI series. The first One Day International between the two sides is scheduled to be played at 03:30 pm IST on June 27, Sunday at the County Ground in Bristol.

English Women are a team to beat in the limited-overs format in their own backyard. The Three Lions will be disappointed after the Test match ended in a draw and will be hoping to take revenge by starting the ODI series on a winning note. The all-rounders Heather Knight and Nat Sciver are expected to produce another stunning show to take their team home against India.

India Women, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after the Test match. They will enter the contest as underdogs and will be eager to cause a major upset in the first ODI. India have a relatively young and talented squad at their disposal. While all the eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana, the Test hero Shafali Verma is also expected to make her ODI debut on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between England Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-W vs IND-W Telecast

The England Women vs India Women match will not be broadcasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The match between ENG-W vs IND-W is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

ENG-W vs IND-W Match Details

The first One Day International of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will be played on June 27, Sunday at 03:30 pm IST at the County Ground in Bristol.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: S Verma

Vice-Captain: N Sciver

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: A Jones

Batsmen: L Winfield, S Verma, S Mandhana

All-rounders: D Sharma, H Kaur, H Knight, N Sciver

Bowlers: J Goswami, S Glenn, S Ecclestone

ENG-W vs IND-W Probable XIs:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues/Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami

