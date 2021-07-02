ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd ODI match, July 03, 03:30 pm IST

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI between England Women and India Women:England Women will square off against India Women in the last One Day International of the three-match series at 03:30 pm IST on July 03, Sunday at the New Road in Worcester. India has already lost the ODI series by 2-0 as English team won the first and second One Day International by eight wickets and five wickets, respectively.

In the second ODI, Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone were the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts as they breathed fire with the ball. Kate returned with a five-wicket haul while Sophie picked three scalps to stop India at a below-par score of 221.

England easily chased the target of 222 as Sophia Dunkley played a sublime knock of 73 runs. She was aptly supported by opposition batter Winfield Hill as she added 42 runs to the scoreboard. Entering the last ODI, India Women will be desperate to win to avoid a clean sweep.

Ahead of the match between England Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-W vs IND-W Telecast

The England Women vs India Women match will not be broadcasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The match between ENG-W vs IND-W is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

ENG-W vs IND-W Match Details

The last One Day International of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will be played on July 03, Saturday at 03:30 pm IST at the New Road in Worcester.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- N Sciver

Vice-Captain- S Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: A Jones

Batsmen: L Winfield, S Verma, S Mandhana, Mithali Raj

All-rounders: D Sharma, H Knight, N Sciver

Bowlers: K Cross, S Ecclestone, P Yadav

ENG-W vs IND-W Probable XIs:

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here