ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd T20I match, July 11, 07:00 pm IST

ENG-W vs IND-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 2nd T20I between England Women vs India Women July 11, 07:00 pm IST

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between England Women and India Women: England Women will lock horns with India Women in the second T20 International of the three-match series at 07:00 pm IST on July 11, Sunday at the County Ground in Hove. Entering the second T20 International, England will be riding on confidence as they are leading the series by 1-0.

The hosts secured a victory in the first T20 International by 18 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. Batting first in the match, England posted an above-par score of 177 runs. Natalie Sciver was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts as she played a sublime knock of 55 runs. For India, Shikha Pandey led the bowling attack by picking three wickets at an economy rate of 5.5.

Chasing 178, India posted 54 runs in their 8.4 overs before the rain interrupted the play. Losing the first T20I, India will be desperate to clinch the game on Sunday to ensure that they stay relevant in the series. Ahead of the match between England Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-W vs IND-W Telecast

The England Women vs India Women match will be broadcasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The match between ENG-W vs IND-W is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

ENG-W vs IND-W Match Details

The second T20 International of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will be played on July 11, Sunday at 07:00 pm IST at the County Ground in Hove.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nat Sciver

Vice-Captain- Shikha Pandey

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Annabel Jones

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Shikha Pandey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

ENG-W vs IND-W Probable XIs:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here