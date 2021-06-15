England Women vs India Women one-off Test match: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for ENG-W vs IND-W

England Women vs India Women one-off Test match Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: India women will lock horns with England in a one-off Test match starting on Wednesday, June 16. The match will be held at the Bristol Country ground. India are playing a Test match after seven long years. They played their last red-ball game in 2014 against South Africa. India won the match by an innings and 49 runs.

On the other hand, England women played their last Test match in 2019 against the mighty Australian as part of their Ashes series. The match ended in a draw. After the conclusion of the solitary Test, India and England are also slated to play three-match ODI and as many T20I series.

ENG-W vs IND-W Weather Forecast

The weather in Bristol should be pleasant. There could be rain interruption on the second, third, fourth and fifth day of the game. The temperature will hover between 12 and24 degrees Celsius.

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming Details

The one-off Test match between England Women and India will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

ENG-W vs IND-W Pitch Report

The Bristol pitch is expected to support the pacers on the first two days like any other England pitch. On the fourth and fifth day of the match, spinners could come into play. The batters will find it hard to score runs on this pitch initially.

ENG-W vs IND-W Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (13 matches - England Women 01 | India Women 02 | Drawn 10)

India and England women have faced each other on 13 occasions in red-ball cricket, with the British side winning one match. India have emerged victorious on two occasions while 10 matches ended in a draw.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

India Women won by six wickets

India Women won by five wickets

Match ended in a draw

Match ended in a draw

Match ended in a draw

ENG-W vs IND-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Heather Knight, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Fran Wilson

All-Rounders: Natalie Sciver, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shurbsole, Poonam Yadav

ENG-W vs IND-W probable playing XI:

India predicted playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Tanya Bhatia(wk), Jhulan Goswami, Punam Yadav, Ekta Bisht

England predicted playing XI: Amy Jones(wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shurbsole, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant

