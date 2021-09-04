ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction And Squads: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 2nd T20I Between England Women And New Zealand Women, September 4, 11:30 PM IST

ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between England Women and New Zealand Women: New Zealand Women will be keen to level the three-match T20I series 1-1 when they lock horns with England Women in the second T20I match on Saturday, September 4, at the County Ground in Hove.

The opening game between both sides turned out to be a completely one-sided affair. The hosts won the tournament opener by 46-runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. In that game, England were put to bat first, Nat Sciver-led English side racked up 184/4 in their 20 overs.

New Zealand Women won the toss and were elected to the field. Coming to bat, England Women posted a huge total of 184 runs on the board for the loss of only 4 wickets where Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones smashed 97 runs and 36 runs, respectively, for the team. Tammy Beaumont starred with 97 runs off 65 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six, while, Amy Jones and Sophie Dunkley also played useful cameos of 31 and 23 (not out), respectively.

In reply, the visitors were bundled out at 138 runs. Barring Amy Satterthwaite’s 43 runs none of the Kiwi Women could manage a big score.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I match between England Women and New Zealand Women; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The 2nd T20I match between England Women and New Zealand Women will not be televised in India.

ENG-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I match between England Women and New Zealand Women can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

ENG-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 2nd T20I match between ENG-W vs NZ-W will be played on Saturday, September 4 at the County Ground, in Hove. The game will start at 11:30 PM IST.

ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Natalie Sciver

Vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batswomen: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Satterthwaite, Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Leigh Kasperek, Sarah Glenn

ENG-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (C), Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

