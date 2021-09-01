ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I between England Women and New Zealand Women, September 1 11:00 pm IST

ENG-W vs NZ-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for the 1st T20I match between England Women and New Zealand Women September 1 2300 IST

ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's 1st T20I Match between England Women vs New Zealand Women:

England Women will play host to New Zealand Women for a three-match T20I series, starting from Wednesday, September 1. The T20I tournament opener between the two sides will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford and it will kick off at 11:00 pm (IST).

Heather Knight-led England Women are in a terrific form in the shortest format of the game. So far, they have won 13 out of their 14 games since February 26, 2020.

Earlier in this year, England also whitewashed the same opponent in T20Is 3-0 in Wellington.

They are coming into this series after defeating India Women 2-1 and will be high on confidence.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women have had a tepid run in the T20 format. They have just five out of their last 14 games and will hope to make an impact against England Women in this series.

Ahead of the 1st T20I match between England Women and New Zealand Women; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The 1st T20I match between England Women and New Zealand Women is not televised in India.

ENG-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

The 1st T20I match between England Women and New Zealand Women can be on the Fan code app and website.

ENG-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 1st T20I match between ENG-W vs NZ-W will be played on Wednesday, September 1 at the Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland. The match between ENG-W vs NZ-W will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Danielle Wyatt

Vice-Captain- Natalie Sciver

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Tammy Beaumont

Batsmen: Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Ecclestone

ENG-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs:

England Women Probable Playing XI: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont (wk), Nat Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant/Freya Davies

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (WK), Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

