ENG-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, March 24, 6:30 AM IST Thursday

ENG-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between England Women and Pakistan Women: A resurgent England side will battle it out with Pakistan on Thursday during the 24th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. English all-rounder Nat Sciver scored her slowest fifty in one-dayers as England defeated hosts New Zealand by one wicket to record their first victory in the WWC on Sunday. After losing its first three games in the prestigious event, the Heather Knight-led outfit opened its account on the WWC table by defeating India by four wickets.

England’s rivals Pakistan also emerged victorious in their most recent fixture. They defeated West Indies by eight wickets in a rain-affected encounter. The victory also ended Pak’s four-match losing streak in the competition. They will come into this game to record their second win and keep their slender semi-final hope alive.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between ENG-W vs PAK-W; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-W vs PAK-W Telecast

England Women vs Pakistan Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

ENG-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between England Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ENG-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The match between ENG-W vs PAK-W will be hosted at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 06:30 am IST on March 24, Thursday.

ENG-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Natalie Sciver

Vice-Captain: Heather Knight

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Omaima Sohail

Allrounders: Natalie Sciver, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Katherine Brunt

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Anam Amin

England Women vs Pakistan Women possible XI

England Women Probable XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Pakistan Women Probable XI: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

