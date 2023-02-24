ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal

ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between the England Women and South Africa Women: England Women and South Africa Women will be battling it out in the second semi-final match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, February 24.

Both the teams concluded the league round on a promising note as they scored a win in their respective last league games.

With eight points from four wins, England Women secured the top place in the T20 World Cup.

The English bowlers were in a terrific rhythm as they did not concede over 140 runs in any match. In their last league game as well, they restricted Pakistan to 99 runs after scoring 213 runs in the first innings.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, lost to Sri Lanka Women in their first game of the competition by three runs. However, the team redeemed itself by winning two of the remaining three games. The Proteas hammered Bangladesh Women in their most recent match by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between the England Women and South Africa Women, here is everything you need to know:

ENG-W vs SA-W Telecast

England Women vs South Africa Women game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

ENG-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

ENG-W vs SA-W Match Details

ENG-W vs SA-W match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town at 06:30 PM IST on February 24, Friday.

ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Vice-Captain - Heather Knight

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sarah Glenn

ENG-W vs SA-W Probable XIs:

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk)

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp

