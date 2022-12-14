ENG W vs WI W Dream11 Team Prediction England women and West Indies women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ENG W vs WI W match, December 15, 3:30 am IST

ENG W vs WI W Dream11 Team Prediction: England Women vs West Indies women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for tomorrow’s T20 match ENG W vs WI W match, December 15, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 3:30 am IST

ENG W vs WI W Team Prediction and Suggestions for the match between England Women and West Indies women team:

The West Indies women will take on the England women for the second T20I of the series at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday, December 15. The English team will be brimming with confidence after overcoming the West Indian side by eight wickets and 44 balls to spare in the first T20I of the series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Lauren Bell won the Player of the Match award courtesy of her bowling spell, giving away 26 runs and taking three wickets in her four overs. This spell helped restrict the hosts to a meagre total of 105 runs in the first innings. The England team then chased this down with relative ease as Danni Wyatt scored an amazing half-century.

The English side also emerged victorious in the ODI series and will be looking to continue the momentum in the shortest format of the game. The England Women’s team completed a whitewash winning that series 3-0. They would be hoping to clinch the T20I series as well but the West Indians would be hoping to restore their pride and put their first victory on the board in the T20I series.

ENG W vs WI W Possible Starting XI:

WI-W Probable Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Djenaba Joseph, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Kycia Knight (wk), Karishma Ramharack

ENG-W Probable Playing XI: Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sarah Glenn.

