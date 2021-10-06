ENG-XI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 Championship Week Match 13 between England-XI vs Austria, October 6, 04:30 PM IST

ENG-XI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 Championship Week between England-XI and Austria: England-XI and Austria will feature in the 13th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 Championship Week at the Cartama Oval in Spain, on Wednesday, October 6. The game will commence at 4:30 PM (IST).

England-XI have two wins from their first three games in the Championship Week, their only loss in these three games came against a high-flying Belgium side. They have performed really well in their ECC campaign and will be looking to continue that form to try and finish in the first two positions and go into final, scheduled on Friday.

Austria, on the other hand, too have the same win-loss record in the Championship Week. They lost their opening match to Belgium but made a superb comeback to defeat Netherlands-XI and Spain. The team will look to keep the winning momentum going and will have to be at their best against a dangerous England-XI side in this clash.

Ahead of the match between England-XI and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-XI vs AUS Telecast

England-XI vs Austria match will not be televised in India.

ENG-XI vs AUS Live Streaming

FanCode holds the rights for live streaming England-XI vs Austria match.

ENG-XI vs AUS Match Details

The match between England-XI and Austria will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday, October 6, at 03:30 PM IST.

ENG-XI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Pearce

Vice-Captain: Dan Lincoln

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-XI vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Abrar Bilal, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal

All-rounders: Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Zeeshan Goraya

Bowlers: Sam Pearce, Aqib Iqbal, Sahel Zadran, Alex Russell

ENG-XI vs AUS Probable XIs:

England-XI: Alex Mellor, Dan Lincoln (C, WK), Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Andrew Rishton, Rich Edwards, Zaman Akhter, Alex Russell

Austria: Abrar Bilal, Mehar Cheema, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeeshan Goraya, Bilal Zalmai I. Aqib Iqbal, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here