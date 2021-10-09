ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match between England XI vs Belgium, October 8, 02:30 pm IST

ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 match between England XI and Belgium: In Qualifier 1 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021, England XI (ENG-XI) will lock horns with Belgium (BEL) on Friday, October 8, at the Cartama Oval Ground of Spain. England XI have been a force to reckon with in the ongoing season of the European Cricket Championship. They are currently on a three-game winning streak and they have also won four out of their five games during the Championship Week.

On the other hand, Belgium have been a tad bit inconsistent in the Championship Week as they lost two out of five games. They are coming into this game after defeating Netherlands XI by five wickets in Playoff 3.

Ahead of Qualifier 1 between England XI and Belgium in the European Cricket Championship T10; here are all the details about the match:

ENG-XI vs BEL Telecast

The match between England XI and Belgium will not be televised in India.

ENG-XI vs BEL Live Streaming

The ECC T10 match between England XI and Belgium can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENG-XI vs BEL Match Details

The match between England XI and Belgium will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Friday, October 8, at 02:30 pm IST.

ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harrison Ward

Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-XI vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dan Lincoln, Ali Raza

Batters: Adnan Razzaq, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan

All-rounders: Aziz Mohammad, Andy Rishton

Bowlers: Murid Ekrami, Waqas Raja, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell

ENG-XI vs BEL Probable XIs:

England XI Predicted Playing XI: Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c & wk), Alex Mellor, Sam Pearce, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter

Belgium Predicted Playing XI: Ali Raza (wk), Sherry Butt, Muneeb Muhammad, Aziz Mohammad, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Khalid Ahmadzai, Murid Ekrami, Adnan Razzaq, Fahim Bhatti, Saber Zakhil, Waqas Raja

