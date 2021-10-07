ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Playoff 2 between England XI vs Belgium, October 7, 04:30 pm IST

ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 Playoff 2 between England XI and Belgium: England XI will square off against Belgium in Playoff 2 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) ECC T10 2021 on Thursday, October 7. The second playoff between England XI and Belgium will take place at Spain’s Cartama Oval ground and the match is scheduled to begin at 04:30 pm (IST).

England XI enjoyed a brilliant run in the Championship Week as they won four out of their five games to finish at the top of the ECC T10 points table.England XI’s today’s opponent, Belgium, on the other hand, lost two of their five Championship Week matches to finish at the second spot in the table.

Interestingly, Belgium were the only team that was able to defeat England XI in the previous round of the tournament and they will once again look to repeat their feat on Thursday.

Ahead of the second playoff match of ECC T10, which will be played between England XI and Belgium, here is everything you need to know:

ENG XI vs BEL Telecast

The match between England XI and Belgium will not be televised in India.

ENG XI vs BEL Live Streaming

The match between England XI and Belgium will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENG XI vs BEL Match Details

The match between England XI and Belgium will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, October 7, at 04:30 pm IST.

ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dan Lincoln

Vice-Captain: Saber Zakhil

Suggested Playing XI for ENG XI vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Adnan Razzaq, Omid Rahimi, Muhammad Muneeb, Harrison Ward

All-rounders: Saber Zakhil, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton

Bowlers: Fahim Bhatti, Rich Edwards, Murid Ekrami

ENG XI vs BEL Probable XIs:

England XI Predicted Playing XI: Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Dan Lincoln (C &WK), Harrison Ward, Andy Rishton, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Zaman Akhter, Max Uttley.

Belgium Predicted Playing XI: Sheraz Sheikh (C), Ali Raza (WK), Adnan Razzaq, Muhammad Muneeb, Omid Rahimi, Saber Zakhil, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadzai, Shaheryar Butt, Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti

