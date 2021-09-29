ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 29, 06:30 PM IST

ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between England XI and the Czech Republic: In the 14th Group C encounter of the ongoing ECC T10, England XI will be locking horns with the Czech Republic. Cartama Oval will host the high-voltage game on September 29, Wednesday at 06:30 PM IST. The evening match on Wednesday is expected to be a nail-biting thriller as England XI and Czech Republic are considered as the two best teams of ECC T10.

England XI are enjoying a dream ride in the T10 competition. The team is unbeatable in the league so far as they have won all their four league matches. Unsurprisingly, with eight points to their credit, England are sitting at the top in the points table.

On the other hand, Czech Republic are second with three victories and one loss. The team was on a three-match winning streak but they lost their most recent game to Germany by 42 runs. The Czech Republic will be looking to produce a stunning performance on Wednesday to get back to the winning ways.

Ahead of the match between England XI and the Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-XI vs CZR Telecast

England XI vs Czech Republic match will not be televised in India.

ENG-XI vs CZR Live Streaming

England XI vs Czech Republic match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENG-XI vs CZR Match Details

The match between England XI and the Czech Republic will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 29, Wednesday at 06:30 PM IST.

ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Sabawoon Davizi

Vice-Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-XI vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Mellor, Dan Lincoln

Batters: Sudesh Wickramasekara, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan

All-rounders: Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Sam Pearce

Bowlers: Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Rich Edwards

ENG-XI vs CZR Probable XIs:

England XI: Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Harrison Ward, Luke Webb, Dan Lincoln(wk), Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Alex Russell, Max Uttley, Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan

Czech Republic: Sudesh Wickramasekara, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Ali Waqar, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan(c), Hilal Ahmad(wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon

