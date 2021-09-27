ENG-XI vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 27, 08:30 PM IST

ENG-XI vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between England XI and Finland: England XI and Finland will be playing their second match of the ECC T10 2021 in the night game on September 27, Monday at 08:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Both the teams are expected to deliver good performances. England and Finland will have a fair idea about the pitch and the nature of the match.

ECC T10 2021 is England’s first T10 league. They are one of the strongest sides in world cricket and the team will be hoping to stamp their authority in the European Cricket Championship too. England will be hoping for good performances from Dan Lincoln and Harrison Ward to take an early lead in the competition.

Finland, on the other hand, have a little advantage as many players from their squad have featured in ECS tournaments in the past. So, the team is accustomed to the T10 format. Amjad Sher, Nathan Collins, and Peter Gallagher are the players to watch out for from the Finland camp.

Ahead of the match between England XI and Finland; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-XI vs FIN Telecast

England XI vs Finland match will not be televised in India.

ENG-XI vs FIN Live Streaming

Fancode holds the rights for live streaming England XI vs Finland match.

ENG-XI vs FIN Match Details

England XI and Finland will play against each other at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 27, Monday at 08:30 PM IST.

ENG-XI vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amjad Sher

Vice-Captain: Dan Lincoln

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-XI vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Mellor, Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Sam Pearce

Bowlers: Arthur Godsal, Naveed Shahid, Muhammad Imran

ENG-XI vs FIN Probable XIs:

England XI: Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Alex Mellor, Zum Ahktar, Andy Rishton, Richard Edwards, Euan Woods, Alex Russell, Sam Pearce, Max Uttley

Finland: Aravind Mohan, Nathan Collins, Naveed Shahid, Muhammad Imran, Jonathan Scamans, Peter Gallagher, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Muhammad, Matthew Jenkinson, Mahesh Tambe, Amjad Sher

