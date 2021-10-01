ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, October 01, 02:30 PM IST

ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between England XI and Germany: England XI will go one-on-one against Germany in the first Group C Qualifier match of the ECC T10 2021. Cartama Oval will host the highly-anticipated game on October 01, Friday at 02:30 PM IST. Both the teams made a place for themselves in the semi-finals after producing brilliant performances in the league stage.

England XI maintained their domination in the match throughout as they won seven out of their eight league matches. The team’s only loss in the competition came against Italy. Unsurprisingly, England finished at the top of the table. Germany XI, on the other hand, finished in second place. The team enjoyed a decent run as they won five out of their seven league matches.

Interestingly, this will be the third time that the two teams will be playing against each other. The first game saw England registering a six-wicket victory as they convincingly chased 56 runs posted by Germany. The second match between the two sides saw Germany failing to chase 135 runs in their 10 overs.

Ahead of the match between England XI and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-XI vs GER Telecast

England XI vs Germany match will not be televised in India.

ENG-XI vs GER Live Streaming

England XI vs Germany match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENG-XI vs GER Match Details

The Qualifier 1 between England XI and Germany will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on October 01, Friday at 02:30 PM IST.

ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nasrullah Zadran

Vice-Captain: Sam Pearce

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Shoaib Azam, Nasrullah Zadran, Harrison Ward

All-rounders: Euan Woods, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Rohit Singh

Bowlers: Alex Russell, Fayaz Nasseri, Rich Edwards

ENG-XI vs GER Probable XIs:

England XI: Dan Lincoln(wk), Alex Russell, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Alex Mellor, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Zaman Akhter, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards

Germany: Fayaz Nasseri, Nasrullah Zadran, Husnain Kabeer(wk), Shoaib Azam, Rohit Singh, Shahir Malikzai, Saied Sajad, Mohammad Yasub, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas

