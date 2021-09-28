ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 28, 08:30 PM IST

ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between England XI and Germany: England XI will go one-on-one against Germany in the tenth Group C fixture of the ECC T10 2021. Cartama Oval will host the highly-anticipated game on September 28, Tuesday at 08:30 PM IST. England XI and Germany will be up against each other for the second time in the T10 Championship.

The first game between the two sides saw England XI winning by six wickets as they easily chased the score of 56 posted by Germany. England XI can be considered as one of the most lethal sides in the competition. After defeating Germany, the team scripted another victory over Finland by nine wickets. They are currently second in the points table.

Germany, on the other hand, have one victory and one loss under their belt. Though the team was outclassed by England XI, they defeated Italy by three wickets. Coming into the match on Tuesday, Germany will be hoping to equal the scores against England XI.

Ahead of the match between England XI and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-XI vs GER Telecast

England XI vs Germany match will not be televised in India.

ENG-XI vs GER Live Streaming

England XI vs Germany match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENG-XI vs GER Match Details

The match between England XI and Germany will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 28, Tuesday at 08:30 PM IST.

ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rich Edwards

Vice-Captain: Rohit Singh

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-XI vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dan Lincoln

Batters: Nasrullah Zadran, Shoaib Azam, Harrison Ward

All-rounders: Euan Woods, Rohit Singh, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton

Bowlers: Fayaz Nasseri, Alex Russell, Rich Edwards

ENG-XI vs GER Probable XIs:

England XI: Dan Lincoln(wk), Alex Mellor, Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Rich Edwards, Zaman Akhter, Alex Russell, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods

Germany: Husnain Kabeer(wk), Fayaz Nasseri, Nasrullah Zadran, Shoaib Azam, Rohit Singh, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Finn Sadarangani, Shahir Malikzai, Saied Sajad, Sreekesh Srinivas, Mohammad Yasub

