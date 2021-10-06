ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 between England XI vs Italy, October 6, 12:30 pm IST

ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between England XI and Italy: England XI will square off against Italy in the 11th match of European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 on Wednesday, October 6. The match between England XI and Italy will take place at the Cartama Oval, Spain and it will kick off at 12:30 pm (IST). The ECC T10 series is not getting televised in the country. However, fans can track the updated scorecard of the match on the Fan code app and website.

England XI team are currently occupying the third spot in the ECS T10 table with one win under their name from as many games. On the other hand, Italy are placed at the fifth spot with just one victory from their first three games.

Going into this game England XI are the favourites as they have defeated Italy by 33 in their previous encounter.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s ECC T10 match between England XI and Italy:

ENG-XI vs ITA Telecast

The ECC T10 match between England XI and Italy is not televised in India.

ENG-XI vs ITA Live Streaming

The ECC T10 match between England XI and Italy can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENG-XI vs ITA Match Details

The ECC T10 match between England XI and Italy will take place at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, October 6, at 12:30 pm IST.

ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amir Sharif

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Imran

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Hassan Ahmad

Batters: Harrison Ward, Baljit Singh, Dan Lincoln

All-rounders: Amir Sharif, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Ravi Paul

Bowlers: Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Muhammad Imran

ENG-XI vs ITA Probable XIs:

England XI Predicted Playing XI: Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C, WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Max Uttley, Alex Russell

Italy Predicted Playing XI: Irfan Shaikh, Hassan Ahmad, Amir Sharif, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Simranjit Singh, Nisar Ahmed (WK), Baljit Singh (C), Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Wass.

