ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Group C, Match 7 between England XI vs Italy, September 28, 02:30 PM IST

ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between England XI and Italy: A rampant England XI team will take on the reeling Italians in the seventh match of Group C of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 on Tuesday, September 28 at the Cartama Oval, Spain. Notably, this will be first match between the Group C teams, who have had contrasting results so far in the tournament.

England XI managed to win both their opening games comfortably, to sit atop Group C standings with four points to their name. The Italians suffered two consecutive losses and are yet open to their account. However, they are placed fourth a notch above bottom ranked Finland due to better net run rate.

While England XI will look to continue their aggressive winning run in this tournament, the Italians will look to pull off a stunner and try to get the better of a side that seems quite unbeatable.

Ahead of the match between England XI and Italy; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-XI vs ITA Telecast

England XI vs Italy match will not be televised in India.

ENG-XI vs ITA Live Streaming

England XI vs Italy match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENG-XI vs ITA Match Details

The match between England XI and Italy will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Tuesday, September 28, at 02:30 PM IST.

ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amir Sharif

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Imran

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-XI vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Hassan Ahmad

Batters: Baljit Singh, Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward

All-rounders: Euan Woods, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif, Sam Pearce

Bowlers: Muhammad Imran, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell

ENG-XI vs ITA Probable XIs:

England XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C, WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Max Uttley, Alex Russell

Italy: Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed (WK), Baljit Singh (C), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Simranjit Singh, Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Wass

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here