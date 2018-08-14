Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

England All-rounder Ben Stokes Awaits Verdict as Jury Retire

AFP | Updated: August 14, 2018, 3:50 PM IST
England All-rounder Ben Stokes Awaits Verdict as Jury Retire

Ben Stokes. (AFP)

Loading...
The jury retired to consider its verdict on Tuesday in the trial of England cricket star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Stokes and Ryan Ali, both 27, are being tried for affray over a brawl that erupted in Bristol, southwest England, in the early hours of September 25 last year.

Stokes's career has been on hold during the trial -- meaning he missed England's second Test victory over India at Lord's -- and he was omitted form the squad for the third Test which gets underway next Saturday.

A brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes's position following the conclusion of the trial.

Related Story

Also Watch

Ben StokesEnglandStokes Trial
First Published: August 14, 2018, 3:50 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...