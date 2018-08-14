England All-rounder Ben Stokes Awaits Verdict as Jury Retire

Loading...
Stokes and Ryan Ali, both 27, are being tried for affray over a brawl that erupted in Bristol, southwest England, in the early hours of September 25 last year.
Stokes's career has been on hold during the trial -- meaning he missed England's second Test victory over India at Lord's -- and he was omitted form the squad for the third Test which gets underway next Saturday.
A brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes's position following the conclusion of the trial.
First Published: August 14, 2018, 3:50 PM IST