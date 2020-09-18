- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
England All-Rounder David Willey, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19
England left-arm pacer David Willey and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. Willey, who announced the news on Twitter, will miss Yorkshire's remaining Vitality Blast group games.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 18, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
"Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife & I received positive COVID test results. Gutted to be missing the remaining games. Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other 3 lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they're at risk & unavailable too," Willey tweeted.
ALSO READ: Incredible Australia Collapse Helps England Level Series
Willey was recently a part of the England squad for the ODI series against Ireland last month. He was in fine form, picking up 8 wickets including a five-wicket haul apart from scores of 47* and 51. He was the Man of the Series, but did not make it to the series against Australia. The 30-year-old has played 49 ODIs and 28 T20Is in his career.
Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife & I received positive COVID test results. Gutted to be missing the remaining games. Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other 3 lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they’re at risk & unavailable too. https://t.co/mP1pZAiX1C
— David Willey (@david_willey) September 16, 2020
Earlier, Yorkshire announced that Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and Matthew Fisher would miss matches after testing COVID-19 positive.
"YCCC can confirm that Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey will be unavailable for the remaining Vitality Blast group matches after a positive COVID test was received," the county club tweeted.
