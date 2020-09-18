England All-Rounder David Willey, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

England left-arm pacer David Willey and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. Willey, who announced the news on Twitter, will miss Yorkshire's remaining Vitality Blast group games.

"Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife & I received positive COVID test results. Gutted to be missing the remaining games. Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other 3 lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they're at risk & unavailable too," Willey tweeted.

Willey was recently a part of the England squad for the ODI series against Ireland last month. He was in fine form, picking up 8 wickets including a five-wicket haul apart from scores of 47* and 51. He was the Man of the Series, but did not make it to the series against Australia. The 30-year-old has played 49 ODIs and 28 T20Is in his career.

Earlier, Yorkshire announced that Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and Matthew Fisher would miss matches after testing COVID-19 positive.

"YCCC can confirm that Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey will be unavailable for the remaining Vitality Blast group matches after a positive COVID test was received," the county club tweeted.