England All-rounder Sam Curran Ruled Out of IPL 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 season and the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a lower back injury. The 23-year-old complained of back pain after their match against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. He was immediately taken in for scans, which revealed an injury and will fly back to UK in a couple of days for a full review from the ECB’s medical team.

“He [Sam Curran] will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team," the ECB’s release stated.

Kadaikutty Singam to miss out reminder of IPL 2021!Get back & Roar Sam! Read More: https://t.co/g0QxFNbWls#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/PSv0pizvJU — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) October 5, 2021

Sam Curran’s brother, Tom, has been drafted into England’s squad for the T20 World Cup. In addition, Surrey’s Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course.

