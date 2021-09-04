England Allrounder Ben Stokes Could Miss T20 World Cup in UAE: Report

England allrounder Ben Stokes could miss ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 set to begin next month, according to a report. Stokes is currently on an indefinite break from cricket as he takes care of his mental well-being and continues recovery from a surgery he underwent for a fractured finger earlier this year.

According to Daily Mail, sources close to Stokes claim that “he is not even thinking about cricket at the moment."

Stokes, who represents Rajasthan Royals, has already pulled out of IPL’s second phase which will get underway later this month in UAE.

The deadline for submitting T20 World Cup squads with the ICC is next Friday and, England and Wales Cricket Board may be unwilling to pressurize Stokes into making himself available for the marquee event set to be played after a long gap of five years.

England made the final of the 2016 event in India where they lost to West Indies as Carlos Brathwaite struck four straight sixes in the final over, bowled by Stokes, to take his team to the title.

Stokes played a vital role in England becoming the ODI World champions in 2019 for the first time in their history and was in fact chosen as the player of the tournament. The Eoin Morgan-led side is hoping to become the first ever team in history to hold both the ODI and T20 world titles at the same time.

T20 World Cup will also be played in the UAE after it was decided that due to the covid-19 situation in India - the original host of the event, the organisers were unwilling to a risk. However, the hosting rights remain with the BCCI.

The event gets underway from October 17 with the qualifiers while the tournament proper will start from October 24. India are schedule to start their campaign for a second T20 World Cup title against Pakistan.

