England and Australia Women Contest 3rd Super Over in 4 Days

The women's tri-series T20I match between England and Australia at Canberra on Saturday (February 1) became the third match in four days to end in a tie and go into a Super Over.
Batting first, England scored 156-4 thanks in no small part to a 45-ball 78 from skipper Heather Knight and a key knock from Fran Wilson (39), both coming lower down the order.
In reply, Australia finished with the exact same number of runs despite a 45-ball 65 from Beth Mooney atop the order as the visitors, buoyed by Natalie Sciver (3-23) and Sarah Glenn's (3-28) showing with the ball, did well to stifle them.
Days: 4️⃣ Super Overs: 3️⃣ Things are getting exciting ahead of the two #T20WorldCup tournaments this year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jgizfxh870— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 1, 2020
England would eventually emerge victorious in the Super Over, as a superb over from Sophie Eccelstone ensured Australia could score only 8 runs. Knight finished the match with back-to-back boundaries after she and Danielle Wyatt had taken singles on the first two balls of Ellyse Perry's over.
This Super Over came hot on the heels of India and New Zealand playing out back-to-back Super Overs in the third and fourth T20I in the ongoing five-match series.
In both matches, New Zealand were in command of the match in the final over but tight bowling from the Indian seamers - Mohammed Shami in the third T20I, Shardul in the fourth - saw the match finish with scores level.
The third match at Hamilton was won by Rohit Sharma slamming back-to-back sixes, whereas Virat Kohli was the one to score the winning runs at Auckland.
