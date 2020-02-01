Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Play-off Semi Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 01 February, 2020

1ST INN

South Africa Under-19 *

58/2 (12.1)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
West Indies Under-19
West Indies Under-19

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Knockout, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 February, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

38/2 (5.4)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide Strikers

Toss won by Adelaide Strikers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

England and Australia Women Contest 3rd Super Over in 4 Days

The women's tri-series T20I match between England and Australia on Saturday became the third match in four days to end in a tie and go into a Super Over.

Cricketnext Staff |February 1, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
England and Australia Women Contest 3rd Super Over in 4 Days

The women's tri-series T20I match between England and Australia at Canberra on Saturday (February 1) became the third match in four days to end in a tie and go into a Super Over.

Batting first, England scored 156-4 thanks in no small part to a 45-ball 78 from skipper Heather Knight and a key knock from Fran Wilson (39), both coming lower down the order.

In reply, Australia finished with the exact same number of runs despite a 45-ball 65 from Beth Mooney atop the order as the visitors, buoyed by Natalie Sciver (3-23) and Sarah Glenn's (3-28) showing with the ball, did well to stifle them.

England would eventually emerge victorious in the Super Over, as a superb over from Sophie Eccelstone ensured Australia could score only 8 runs. Knight finished the match with back-to-back boundaries after she and Danielle Wyatt had taken singles on the first two balls of Ellyse Perry's over.

This Super Over came hot on the heels of India and New Zealand playing out back-to-back Super Overs in the third and fourth T20I in the ongoing five-match series.

In both matches, New Zealand were in command of the match in the final over but tight bowling from the Indian seamers - Mohammed Shami in the third T20I, Shardul in the fourth - saw the match finish with scores level.

The third match at Hamilton was won by Rohit Sharma slamming back-to-back sixes, whereas Virat Kohli was the one to score the winning runs at Auckland.

australiaEnglandSuper Overwomen's tri-series

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more