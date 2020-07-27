Manchester: England's 14-man squad named Monday to play Ireland in a three-match one-day international series at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, starting on July 30.
Eoin Morgan will captain the side with Moeen Ali named as his vice-captain last week.
With Jos Buttler busy representing the side in Tests, he has been chosen as Eoin Morgan's deputy.
“Moeen Ali has been confirmed as Eoin Morgan’s vice-captain for England Men’s three-match Royal London Series against Ireland,” an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said.
Ali had ended his self-imposed Test exile, but was overlooked for the series against West Indies and instead Dom Bess and Jack Leach were picked.
England assistant coach Paul Collingwood, the captain of the England side that won the 2010 World Twenty20 in the Caribbean, will be the head coach for the series, with former England opener Marcus Trescothick in his backroom staff.
The England one-day side will go into an on-site training camp at the Ageas Bowl on July 16, playing two intra-squad warm-up matches before the selectors pick a final team.
The series, being played behind closed doors, starts on July 30, with subsequent matches on August 1 and 4.
England also hope to play three Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan in August and September, with three T20s and three ODIs against Australia originally scheduled for July still to be re-arranged.
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent, wkt), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Joe Denly (Kent), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire)
England Announce 14-member Squad for Ireland ODIs, Joe Denly Surprise Pick
