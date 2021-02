India vs England 3rd Test: England Announce 17-Member Squad for 3rd Test; Moeen Ali To Fly Back Home England have named a 17-member squad for the third Test against India starting in Ahmedabad on Wednesday 24 February

England have named a 17-member squad for the third Test against India starting in Ahmedabad on Wednesday 24 February. Moeen Ali will return to England for a break while Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood join the squad having been rested for the first two Tests.

England squad for Third Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

More to Follow...