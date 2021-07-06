England Announce New Squad for Pakistan ODIs After Players, Staff Test COVID Positive; Ben Stokes Captain

After seven members of the original squad, including three players, turned positive for COVID-19, England named an 18-member squad for ODI series against Pakistan.

England Players, Staff Test Positive for Covid-19

The entire first-choice squad was forced to isolate after the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to England naming a new side under Ben Stokes with nine uncapped players. Stokes will lead them in ODIs for the first time.

Chris Silverwood, who had been due to take some time away during the white-ball series, will be the head coach.

“It’s a great opportunity to play on the biggest stage, and for most of the players selected it’s not necessarily something they would have been expecting 24 hours ago," Ashley Giles, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, said.

“It’s an exciting group of players, with some young talent and some players who have impressed at domestic level over a long period of time.

“We’re in unprecedented territory, in terms of replacing an entire squad and management team, and I’m very proud of how everyone has come together in order to get it done - both those within the ECB and from the county game.

“Ben hasn’t captained our ODI side before so it’s a huge honour for him. We all wish him well and it’s a role I’m sure he’ll thrive in.

“I’d like to also put on record the thanks of the ECB to the PCB for their support and understanding during this time."

The squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince.

