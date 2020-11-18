- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
England Announce Schedule for 2021 Summer, Confirm Five Tests Against India
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 18, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
India will play five Tests in England next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed while announcing a 'provisional' schedule for a 'full summer of international cricket'.
Apart from the five-Test series against India, England will also host Sri Lanka and Pakistan in June and July 2021 as ECB set out plans to host international series across men’s, women’s and disability cricket.
Historic Decision - Women's Cricket Included in Commonwealth Games 2022 for First Time
The first Test between England and India will be played in Trent Bridge (Nottingham) from August 4, before the series moves to Lord's (London), Headingley (Leeds), the Oval (London) and the final Test beginning September 10 in Old Trafford (Manchester).
England vs India Schedule:
4-8 August, 1st Test Match, Trent Bridge
12-16 August, 2nd Test Match, Lord’s
25-29 August, 3rd Test Match, Emerald Headingley
2-6 Sept, 4th Test Match, Kia Oval
10-14 Sept, 5th Test Match, Emirates Old Trafford
"We had an amazing summer of international cricket this year with some memorable performances, and we know how much enjoyment it brought to people whilst staying at home," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said.
England to Play Two T20Is in Pakistan in 2021 Before World Cup in India
"Next year we’ve got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-Test series against India as the centrepiece, compelling white ball series for our men and women, and an Ashes Series for our Visually Impaired team. It’s an exciting prospect for England fans, and while Covid means there’s still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country."
Schedule for Sri Lanka's tour of England:
29 June, 1st ODI, Emirates Riverside Durham
1 July, 2nd ODI, Kia Oval
4 July, 3rd ODI, Bristol County Ground
Schedule for Pakistan's tour of England:
8 July, 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
10 July, 2nd ODI, Lord’s
13 July, 3rd ODI, Edgbaston
T20Is:
16 July, 1st IT20, Trent Bridge
18 July, 2nd IT20, Emerald Headingley
20 July, 3rd IT20, Emirates Old Trafford
