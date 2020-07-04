England Announce Squad for First West Indies Test, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali Miss Out

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali were left out from the 13-man England squad and the nine-man reserve list for the first Test against West Indies starting in Southampton on July 8.
Bairstow last played a Test at the Oval against Australia last year and was dropped following a poor season. In 10 Tests in 2019, Bairstow only managed two fifties for an average of 18.55. Bairstow had said his stats in wicketkeeping are still very good and hoped to make a comeback, when he was included in England's training group. However, England are sticking with Jos Buttler as the keeper while Ben Foakes is in the reserves.
Bairstow played the intra-squad training match and made scores of 11 and 39.
Moeen's last appearance in the whites for England came against Australia during the first Test of the Ashes series held last year. Since then, he had taken a break from red-ball cricket but had constantly reiterated his decision to eventually make a comeback.
Rory Burns is set to be the opener after missing out of the Sri Lanka series due to injury. Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are the pacers in the squad apart from James Anderson and Stuart Broad.
It was confirmed that Ben Stokes will lead the side in the absence of Joe Root, who misses the game due to the birth of his second child.
England squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone
