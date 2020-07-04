Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 25, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

2ND INN

Empire CC

125/6 (20.0)

Empire CC
v/s
Helsinki Cricket Club
Helsinki Cricket Club*

94/7 (17.0)

Helsinki Cricket Club need 32 runs in 18 balls at 10.66 rpo
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Rangers *

48/3 (6.3)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors

Brno Rangers elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

England Announce Squad for First West Indies Test, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali Miss Out

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali were left out from the 13-man England squad and the nine-man reserve list

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
England Announce Squad for First West Indies Test, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali Miss Out

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali were left out from the 13-man England squad and the nine-man reserve list for the first Test against West Indies starting in Southampton on July 8.

Bairstow last played a Test at the Oval against Australia last year and was dropped following a poor season. In 10 Tests in 2019, Bairstow only managed two fifties for an average of 18.55. Bairstow had said his stats in wicketkeeping are still very good and hoped to make a comeback, when he was included in England's training group. However, England are sticking with Jos Buttler as the keeper while Ben Foakes is in the reserves.

Bairstow played the intra-squad training match and made scores of 11 and 39.

Moeen's last appearance in the whites for England came against Australia during the first Test of the Ashes series held last year. Since then, he had taken a break from red-ball cricket but had constantly reiterated his decision to eventually make a comeback.

Rory Burns is set to be the opener after missing out of the Sri Lanka series due to injury. Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes are the pacers in the squad apart from James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

ALSO READ: Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow Named in England's 30-man Training Group

It was confirmed that Ben Stokes will lead the side in the absence of Joe Root, who misses the game due to the birth of his second child.

England squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone

EnglandEngland vs West Indies 2012England vs West Indies 2020Joe RootJofra ArcherJonny BairstowMoeen Alistuart broadWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more