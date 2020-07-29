England Announced Unchanged 14-man Squad for First Test against Pakistan

After a convincing series win against West Indies to kick start the summer, England's focus in red-ball cricket turns to the series against Pakistan. The three-match series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandmeic.
The national selectors on Wednesday named the England squad for the first Test against Pakistan which will be played at Old Trafford beginning August 5.
England have named an unchanged squad from their final Test against the West Indies which finished at Old Trafford on Tuesday. It comprises the side who beat West Indies in the final Test at the same venue on Monday - plus Zak Crawley, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.
Crawley had been omitted for that game as England picked an extra seamer with Ben Stokes not fit to bowl.
National selector Ed Smith said: "After three Tests in quick succession against West Indies, we now turn to an equally condensed Test series against Pakistan, with 15 days of Test cricket scheduled in a three-week period.
"County cricket now restarts on Saturday 1 August. We want to have sufficient reserves inside the Test match 'bubble', but we may also want to give opportunities, where possible, for the reserves to play county cricket.
"As we seek the best balance, England may make changes to the reserves during the series against Pakistan."
After the series against West Indies, the England players were allowed a few days off at home with their families but return on Sunday, and will continue to have regular coronavirus testing.
Four reserves - James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach and Dan Lawrence - will also report to the Manchester venue.
Before the Test series England will be engaged in a three-match ODI series against Ireland.
England Test squad:
Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).
Reserves:
James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dan Lawrence (Essex).
